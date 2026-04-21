WATCH: KSR Rapidly Reacts to Braydon Hawthorne's return, Zyon Hawthorne's commitment

Not one, but two Hawthornes will suit up for the Kentucky Wildcats in 2026-27.

Soon after Braydon Hawthorne officially announced his intentions to return to Kentucky on Tuesday, it was revealed that his younger brother, Zyon, will also join the Wildcats for next season. With the two siblings now in the fold, that puts head coach Mark Pope at nine pieces (including Malachi Moreno, who will test the NBA Draft waters) for the 2026-27 campaign.

Braydon did not play last season as a true freshman, electing to redshirt and preserve his eligibility. He was a late addition to last season’s team, but shot up the high school rankings and was a top 40 recruit by the time he made it to Lexington. There is a ton of potential in the lanky 6-foot-9 wing. As for his brother Zyon, not much is known about his game, but he’s announced offers from the likes of Wichita State and La Salle while playing his high school ball at Huntington Prep (WV), the same school Braydon attended.

What does this all mean for next season? That’s what the KSR crew is here to discuss. Click the video below as we Rapidly React to the addition of two Wildcats.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.