WATCH: KSR Rapidly Reacts to commitment decisions of Tyran Stokes, Justin McBride

The Tyran Stokes Saga is officially over — the nation’s top-ranked high schooler is heading to Kansas.

Stokes committed to the Jayhawks over Kentucky during Tuesday night’s edition of Inside the NBA on ESPN. The five-star wing was down to the two Blue Blood schools for months, but kept his recruitment close to the vest. Kentucky head coach Mark Pope will go back to his Big Board as he looks to fill out the rest of his 2026-27 roster.

Pope did receive some good news right before Stokes’ decision, though. James Madison transfer forward Justin McBride announced his commitment to the Wildcats less than an hour before Stokes chose Kansas. The 6-foot-7 McBride was a Third Team All-Sun Belt member this past season.

What does this all mean for Kentucky? The KSR crew is here to break it all down with another Rapid Reaction. Dive in below to hear our thoughts.

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