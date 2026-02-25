WATCH: KSR Rapidly Reacts to Kentucky's 72-63 road win over South Carolina

Kentucky’s win over South Carolina was far from inspiring, but it was needed in the worst way. The KSR crew is here to react to it.

The Wildcats put an end to their three-game losing skid with a 72-63 victory against the Gamecocks. Kentucky shot just 39.4 percent from the field and 28 percent from long range, but another timely bucket down the stretch from Collin Chandler sealed the deal. Chandler was one of four Wildcats to reach double-digits, led by a game-high 19 points from Denzel Aberdeen. UK avoided a Quad 2 defeat in the process, all but cementing its status as an NCAA Tournament team with only a few more regular-season games to go.

Click the video below to join along as we rapidly react to how it all went down.

