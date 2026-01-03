WATCH: KSR Rapidly Reacts to Kentucky's 89-74 loss vs. Alabama

Different matchup, same result…

Kentucky men’s basketball once again came up well short in a high-profile game. The Wildcats were smoked by No. 14 Alabama on Saturday afternoon, falling 89-74 in Tuscaloosa after succumbing to a 21-point first-half deficit. Otega Oweh and Jaland Lowe combined for 43 of Kentucky’s points, but no other Wildcat scored more than seven points. Lowe and Jayden Quiaintance still came off the bench. Alabama won the rebounding battle (41-37) while shooting 15-38 from long range.

It’s not getting any easier for Mark Pope‘s squad. He had another short press conference with the media following the latest blowout loss to a ranked opponent. So what’s next for this group of Wildcats? The KSR crew will try to figure that out as we Rapidly React to Kentucky’s SEC-opening loss. Dive in below for a group therapy session.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.