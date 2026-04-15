WATCH: KSR Rapidly Reacts to Kentucky landing Washington PG Zoom Diallo

Zoom Diallo is officially a WILDCAT!

The Washington transfer announced his commitment to Kentucky on Wednesday evening, adding that he’s already signed and locked in to play for head coach Mark Pope in 2026-27. A rising junior with two years of eligibility left, Diallo is coming off a two-season run with the Huskies. The 6-foot-4 point guard averaged 15.7 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.9 rebounds in 29.6 minutes per outing as a sophomore in 2025-26. On3 ranks him as the 33rd overall player to enter the portal this offseason and the sixth-best point guard.

Diallo is Kentucky’s first portal commit of the spring. More additions will be on the way, but before we start looking too far ahead, the KSR crew is breaking down Diallo’s game and what his commitment means for Pope’s Wildcats. Dive in below to follow along!

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.