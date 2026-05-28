WATCH: KSR Rapidly Reacts to Milan Momcilovic withdrawing from the NBA Draft

Iowa State transfer wing Milan Momcilovic has officially pulled his name out of the 2026 NBA Draft — and the KSR crew is here to break it all down.

Kentucky is viewed as a top contender to land the 6-foot-8 sharpshooter, who led the country last season in three-point shooting at 48.7 percent. A rising senior who spent his last three seasons with the Cyclones, Momcilovic averaged 16.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per outing in 2025-26. The All-Big 12 performer is widely considered one of the top portal players this offseason. He’s pretty darn good. UK, along with the likes of Louisville, St. John’s, and Arizona, is in the mix.

Now we all wait to see where he goes next for the 2026-27 season. But while we wait for that decision, why not click the video below to hear our thoughts on what this all means for the Wildcats?

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