WATCH: KSR Rapidly Reacts to transfer news of Jasper Johnson and Brandon Garrison
A pair of Kentucky Wildcats plan to enter the transfer portal this offseason.
According to multiple reports, freshman guard Jasper Johnson and junior center Brandon Garrison plan to enter their names into the transfer portal once the window opens on April 7. Johnson and Garrison join Jaland Lowe as the three Wildcats expected to enter the portal so far this offseason.
Johnson’s lone season as a Wildcat did not go as planned for the Lexington native, who averaged 4.9 points in 12 minutes per game. The same can be said for Garrison, who came into the season as the starter before being moved into a backup role. The big man averaged 4.7 points and 4.1 rebounds in 16.3 minutes per outing last season.
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is over. Garrison hits the portal
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The KSR crew went into our Rapid Reaction only expecting to talk about Johnson, but news of Garrison going into the portal broke in the middle of the video. So we’ve got a two-for-one!
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