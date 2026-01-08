WATCH: KSR Rapidly Reacts to Kentucky's 73-68 loss at home vs. Missouri

Well, that one sure does sting…

Kentucky had every opportunity to pull off a must-have win at home against Missouri, leading by 8 with 4:38 to go, but a 15-2 run in the final four minutes by the Tigers lifted them to a 73-68 win. It goes down as a Quad 3 defeat for the ‘Cats. Kentucky is now 0-2 to start SEC play for the first time since the 2005-06 season.

It won’t be any fun, but the KSR crew is going to Rapidly React to whatever the hell we just witnessed inside Rupp Arena, where boos rained down on the Cats as they left the court.

