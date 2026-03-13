Watch KSR's last Rapid Reaction from Nashville

Kentucky‘s going home. The Wildcats won’t participate in the weekend at the SEC Tournament after losing to regular-season champ Florida, 71-63, in the quarterfinals. The loss was Kentucky’s third this year to the Gators, and the fourth straight Friday loss in the tournament. Sad.

Also sad: the KSR crew. They’re outside Bridgestone Arena to put a bow on the trip and look ahead to what’s next on Selection Sunday. For their thoughts on the game and Kentucky’s standing, tune in for a new Rapid Reaction, presented by Friends of Coal. Go to FriendsOfCoalKentucky.org to learn more.

KSR’s Rapid Reaction to Kentucky’s quarterfinal loss

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.