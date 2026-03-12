Watch KSR's live Rapid Reaction after Kentucky's win over Mizzou

Kentucky handled its business on Thursday of the SEC Tournament, winning the second-round game against Mizzou to open the day. Kentucky’s 78-72 win was not without drama, but the Wildcats are moving on and rematching with Florida on Friday.

Before you dial in on the next round, join KSR for a Rapid Reaction. The crew is live outside Bridgestone Arena to recap the victory over the Tigers on a sunny afternoon. As always, KSR’s Rapid Reaction is presented by Friends of Coal. Go to FriendsOfCoalKentucky.org to learn more.

KSR’s Rapid Reaction to Kentucky’s win over Mizzou

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.