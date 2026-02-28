Watch KSR's Rapid Reaction after Kentucky's payback win over Vandy

Kentucky evened the score with Vanderbilt in the regular season, winning Saturday’s rematch in Rupp Arena. The Wildcats took an early 8-5 lead after two quick Collin Chandler three-pointers and never looked back, leading for over 38 minutes in the 91-77 victory.

Chandler hit a lot of threes in the game. He led Kentucky with 6-of-8 shooting from outside and 23 points scored, matched by Otega Oweh‘s 23 next to him. Oweh broke Antonio Reeves’ record run of 20-point games.

Learn more about the win and what it means for Kentucky by watching KSR’s Rapid Reaction, presented by Friends of Coal. Go to FriendsOfCoalKentucky.org to learn more.

KSR’s Rapid Reaction to Kentucky’s win over Vandy

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.