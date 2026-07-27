Watch List SZN has Arrived: Kentucky Wildcats make early cameos

Pundits live for the college football Talking Season. As hype builds for teams, formal recognition is bestowed upon some who are expected to contend for top spots across the sport. Over the next month, award watch lists will be shared, serving as a reminder that the sport has dozens and dozens of postseason trophies. Early watch lists have arrived, and Kentucky Wildcats are included.

The first is actually not for recognition on the field. The Allstate Good Works Team salutes college football’s top community servants. Kentucky was a mainstay through the Stoops era, with eight recipients during his tenure as the Wildcats’ head coach. JJ Weaver most recently received recognition back in 2024.

Tight end Willie Rodriguez is a nominee for this year’s All-State Good Works Team. The Kentucky native volunteers at Golisano Children’s Hospital and at Easterseals of the Bluegrass. He began his service at home by caring for his sister, Gabby, who has Rett syndrome, a rare neurological and developmental disorder that primarily affects girls and impacts the way the brain develops. Rodriguez also orchestrated a shoe drive to benefit Camp Horsin’ Around, an outdoor adventure camp for kids with special needs, who served his sister’s school.

Rodriguez was also added to the East-West Shrine Bowl Watch List. Even though he’s not a senior, he could be on his way to the NFL Draft after the 2026 campaign. He’s one of 11 who have captured the attention of the officials who host the long-running pre-NFL Draft showcase.

Wildcats on the Shrine Bowl Watch List

TE Willie Rodriguez

OT Lance Heard

QB Kenny Minchey

C Coleton Price

WR Nic Anderson

RB CJ Baxter

S Ty Bryant

S Jordan Castell

DL Tavion Gadson

DL Mi’Quise Humphrey-Grace

OG Tegra Tshabola

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