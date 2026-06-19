WATCH: Malachi Moreno, Mason Williams, and Reece Potter talk summer practice

Thursday marked the first of many summer interviews with the 2026-27 Kentucky men’s basketball team. The ball got rolling with a trio of Wildcats stepping in front of the microphones.

Returning big men Malachi Moreno and Reece Potter were joined by incoming freshman Mason Williams for the first batch of interviews. As expected, there was plenty of talk about how the team has looked through the first few days of offseason practice sessions. Who is standing out early, team chemistry vibes, their on-court goals for the summer, etc. — you know, the usual stuff.

But we also got to know a bit more about what these guys have been up to lately, like how Moreno’s NBA Draft process went before he opted to return to UK. And of course, Mark Pope‘s new beard came up a time or two. There was plenty to talk about. Dive into the videos below to hear everything they had to say.

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Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.