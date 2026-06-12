WATCH: Mark Pope's 2nd Season at Kentucky Was a Rollercoaster That Had Everything

Mark Pope‘s second season as the head coach of Kentucky men’s basketball was filled with ups and downs.

In his latest episode of KSR Explains, Steven Peake took a trip down memory lane to recap the Wildcats’ rollercoaster 2025-26 season. There was the bad of several bites from the injury bug and seemingly endless double-digit deficits. But there was also the good of unexpected victories and miraculous comeback efforts — not to mention the highlight of the entire season: Otega Oweh‘s halfcourt buzzer-beater in the NCAA Tournament against Santa Clara.

From the preseason to the offseason, year two under Pope was anything but boring. Dive into the video below to relive the good and the bad from a season that came up short of Kentucky’s lofty expectations.

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