WATCH: Mark Pope, Malachi Moreno, and Denzel Aberdeen recap Kentucky's win over LSU

Press conferences sure are a lot more fun after a win.

Following Kentucky’s buzzer-beating, 75-74 road win over LSU on Wednesday night, head coach Mark Pope was joined by two of the game’s biggest stars, Malachi Moreno (who hit the game-winning jumper) and Denzel Aberdeen (who scored all 17 points of his points after halftime), at the podium to talk with the media.

Aberdeen opened the presser by talking about UK’s 18-point second-half comeback and Moreno’s game-winner, with Pope chiming in on what he saw from his vantage point. Moreno later admitted the final pass from Collin Chandler that led to the game-winner wasn’t designed for him, but the ball fell where it fell, and Kentucky left Baton Rouge with a huge win.

Dive in below to hear the entire 12-minute postgame interview below.

