WATCH: Mark Pope, Otega Oweh and Malachi Moreno celebrate the win at the podium

“I just want to say shout out to us. Shout out to Kentucky for a good game. We brought it from the jump.”

Couldn’t have said it better myself, Otega Oweh.

He joined Mark Pope and Malachi Moreno at the podium to celebrate Kentucky’s 85-77 victory over Arkansas, one that saw the Wildcats shoot 53.6 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from three with four players finishing in double figures. As Coach Cal said in his postgame presser, the Razorbacks got out-toughed and the road team deserves all of the credit in the world for making it happen.

Oweh led the way with 24 points on a ridiculous 9-12 shooting with eight rebounds and three assists, setting the tone from the opening tip. He was a force defensively, too, tasked with slowing down one of the best guards in the country in Darius Acuff.

“Otega is — he is on his way, man, to proving that he is one of the best in the country guarding everybody. And Darius Acuff is as good a player as there is in the country. He’s special, man — I’m a huge fan of his. I think he’s really incredible,” Pope said. “Otega’s effort — you think about it, Otega has so much that he has to do for this team. He played 38 minutes tonight. He’s got to do everything on the offensive end, the defensive end, and you ask him, he does all the coaching also. I’m really happy for him. He’s working really hard.”

Others impressed individually — Collin Chandler had ice in his veins (13 PTS) while Malachi Moreno was a force inside (11 PTS, 7 REB, 2 BLK) and Trent Noah was a monster on the glass (9 PTS, 7 REB) — but it was the team’s response to adversity as a group that had Pope feeling pretty proud of his guys at the podium.

They’ve been through a lot and never let go of the rope, despite all of the criticism that came their way. That’s pretty special.

“I’m really blessed to be able to coach these guys. They just keep finding a way to fight back. … We’re going to go be great. These guys — they just continue to inspire. Man, they’re just like, ‘Heap it on, heap on the hate and all the other stuff.’ These guys keep answering the bell, and it’s pretty fun to be a part of, man. It is awesome. It’s awesome.

“I think we have a great future this season, and I think we’re going to win a lot of games and have an epic run. And maybe the story about this team is going to be even more important than that with what they’re doing right now. It’s pretty awesome.”

Hear everything Mark Pope, Otega Oweh and Malachi Moreno had to say in their postgame press conference below:

