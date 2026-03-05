WATCH: Mark Pope previews Kentucky's Senior Day showdown with Florida

It’s “winning time” for the Wildcats.

Mark Pope repeated that line a handful of times during his Thursday afternoon press conference with the local media. Kentucky’s regular-season finale this Saturday against Florida for Senior Day has serious implications for both SEC and NCAA Tournament seedings. A win for the Wildcats avoids a Wednesday start next week in Nashville and could bump them up a seed line in projected brackets for the Big Dance. Whereas a loss could have them slipping at the worst time. March is officially here, and it’s time to start playing like it.

Along with his thoughts on the upcoming matchup with Florida, which has won 10 straight and is now ranked fifth in the country, Pope also touched on the impact his four seniors have had on the program, his approach to recruiting with the offseason looming, injury updates to Jayden Quaintance and Kam Williams, and much more.

You can hear everything Pope had to say in his 23-minute presser by clicking the video below.

