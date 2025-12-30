WATCH: Mark Pope previews Kentucky's trip to Alabama for the SEC opener
It’s been mostly quiet around Kentucky Basketball during the holiday break. Mark Pope’s Wildcats closed out the non-conference a week ago and won’t play again until this coming Saturday. They took a little time off for Christmas and will spend this week getting ready for the SEC slate.
Today, Pope broke the silence with a Q&A, talking for over 10 minutes about the state of the team before the calendar turns to 2026 and the back end of the schedule. The relaunch of the denim uniforms also came up, as did the game plan around playing Jaland Lowe and Jayden Quaintance as they each ease back from injuries.
“The league is great, man. It’s a good league,” Pope said of the road ahead, naming Auburn, Florida, and Alabama as teams to watch. “You go down the list. It’s a fun league. It’s ridiculously competitive. The metrics are, again, through the roof, not quite like last year but still an elite level. It’s a great league.”
Top 10
- 1Hot
JQ unleashed
"He's an extraordinary talent."
- 2Trending
Top Moments of '25
What was your favorite?
- 3New
No Rules
Coaches sound off on CBB chaos.
- 4Trending
R.I.P. Tolly-Ho
UK institution to close.
- 5New
New UK LB coach
ANOTHER staffer for Stein
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Looking ahead to Alabama, Pope raved about the Tide’s leading scorer, Labaron Philon, who tops the SEC with 21.9 points per game. “He’s a big-time player,” Pope said, adding a breakdown of Philon’s game.
Hear lots more from Pope below.
Mark Pope previews Kentucky’s SEC opener at Alabama
More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel
Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard