WATCH: Mark Pope previews Kentucky's trip to Alabama for the SEC opener

It’s been mostly quiet around Kentucky Basketball during the holiday break. Mark Pope’s Wildcats closed out the non-conference a week ago and won’t play again until this coming Saturday. They took a little time off for Christmas and will spend this week getting ready for the SEC slate.

Today, Pope broke the silence with a Q&A, talking for over 10 minutes about the state of the team before the calendar turns to 2026 and the back end of the schedule. The relaunch of the denim uniforms also came up, as did the game plan around playing Jaland Lowe and Jayden Quaintance as they each ease back from injuries.

“The league is great, man. It’s a good league,” Pope said of the road ahead, naming Auburn, Florida, and Alabama as teams to watch. “You go down the list. It’s a fun league. It’s ridiculously competitive. The metrics are, again, through the roof, not quite like last year but still an elite level. It’s a great league.”

Looking ahead to Alabama, Pope raved about the Tide’s leading scorer, Labaron Philon, who tops the SEC with 21.9 points per game. “He’s a big-time player,” Pope said, adding a breakdown of Philon’s game.

Hear lots more from Pope below.

Mark Pope previews Kentucky’s SEC opener at Alabama

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.