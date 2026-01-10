WATCH: Mark Pope talks emotions after Mizzou loss, previews Mississippi State

Kentucky men’s basketball is not in a good spot right now. Head coach Mark Pope spoke with reporters on Friday to provide his thoughts on the current state of the program.

Coming off a crushing collapse against Missouri just a few days ago at Rupp Arena, Kentucky returns to action on Saturday night (8:30 p.m. ET | SEC Network) to host the Mississippi State Bulldogs. MSU rolls out the SEC’s leading scorer, Josh Hubbard (23 PPG), who Pope lauded for his point guard skills — both offensively and defensively. Pope also touched on what went wrong in the final 4.5 minutes against Mizzou, the idea of playing more in-state teams, his interactions with Pat Riley (who is expected to be at Rupp on Saturday), and much more.

Dive in below to hear everything Pope had to say ahead of Kentucky’s showdown with Mississippi State.

