WATCH: Mark Pope talks Vanderbilt, overseas trip, and more

Only three games remain on the regular season schedule for Kentucky men’s basketball. Head coach Mark Pope spoke with local media on Thursday to talk about the next one on deck.

The Wildcats are gearing up to host No. 25 Vanderbilt on Saturday inside Rupp Arena (2:00 p.m. ET | ESPN). The Commodores are coming off a win over the same Georgia team that Kentucky lost to last week, but it’s been an up-and-down stretch as of late. Vandy is just 4-3 since smacking UK by 25 points in Nashville late last month. Kentucky could use a big win in the rematch to boost its NCAA Tournament seeding.

In the video below, Pope talked about what challenges Vanderbilt will present in round two this weekend. He also touched on Kentucky’s expected overseas voyage, the potential of hiring a general manager, the challenges his team is dealing with at this stage in the season, and he even took a couple of trips down memory lane from his playing days at UK.

