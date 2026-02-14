Watch Mark Pope's Postgame Press Conference at Florida

Following Kentucky’s 92-83 loss at Florida, Mark Pope opened his postgame comments with a nod to the Gators for outplaying his Wildcats in Gainesville.

“I thought Florida played terrific,” Pope told the room. “They were exactly who they are. They’re physical. They beat us up on the glass… We had some things not go great for us early on, and then kind of got beat up on the glass in the second half.”

Rebounding beat them. Florida won the boards, 45-37. But Pope liked the resilience he saw in his team in hanging around. He felt that they got the stops they needed down the stretch, but couldn’t collect the ball.

Minutes into the conversation, Malachi Moreno and Collin Chandler sat on each side of Pope to offer their thoughts on the loss. Moreno also pointed to rebounding as the issue, even though he had 11 of his own.

Hear all they had to say below in KSR’s replay of the press conference.

Mark Pope’s Postgame Press Conference – Florida

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.