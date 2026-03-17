Watch Matt Jones fill out a bracket and crack jokes for ESPN

Who would have predicted that Seth Greenberg would give Matt Jones an assist at the ESPN studios? Greenberg’s flight from Nashville to Connecticut was delayed on Monday, and Matt was still in Bristol after hosting ESPN Radio’s bracket reveal, so Matt was pulled out of the bullpen for some tournament coverage.

Watch below as Matt fills out his NCAA Tournament bracket for the Worldwide Leader. Matt had zero notice that he’d be part of this, so he showed up in what he had on: a hoodie, a Madisonville hat, and a jacket. That is classic Matt, along with several of the jokes he makes. I’d love to hear what someone who has never listened to KSR makes of references to Bill Self’s hairpiece and Jai Lucas’ high school career, and Matt saying he’ll quit ESPN if John Calipari and Arkansas win the title.

Fun stuff, so check it out for a laugh and some bracket picks. If you listened to this morning’s radio show, you know that Matt was a little paranoid about how his hands would look under the overhead camera, but thankfully, he clipped his nails the night before, and they look just fine — although the comments section is having a lot of fun with it.

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