WATCH: Milan Momcilovic, Trent Noah talk Kentucky summer practice and more

A couple of Kentucky Wildcats spoke with local media on Thursday.

For the third week in a row, the men’s basketball program has allowed us the chance to hear from a handful of members of the 2026-27 roster. This time around, we were treated to senior wing Milan Momcilovic and junior guard Trent Noah. As you might’ve guessed, they had plenty to say about the first few weeks of summer practice: who’s been standing out, what the energy is like, how the team is meshing, etc.

But this was also our first real chance to learn more about Momcilovic as a person and a player after his transfer from Iowa State. He talked about his NBA Draft process, being recruited to UK, his impressions of head coach Mark Pope, and even made sure to give Noah a big shoutout for his play so far this summer. He’s fun to listen to.

To hear everything Momcilovic and Noah had to say during their interviews, dive into the videos below.

Milan Momcilovic

Trent Noah

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