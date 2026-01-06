WATCH: Mo Dioubate, Jaland Lowe talk starting lineups, game prep issues, and Alabama loss

Kentucky’s SEC-opener over the weekend was not a pretty one. The Wildcats trailed by as many as 21 points in the first half against Alabama before losing by 15. It was just another blowout loss to a ranked team, a common trend for this season’s group.

But that game is now in the past. It’s time for Kentucky to move along and improve. There are still 17 more regular-season games left on the schedule. The ‘Cats can bounce back on Wednesday when Missouri (11-3) comes to Rupp Arena for a 7:00 p.m. ET tipoff on ESPN2. UK will be favored to win that one, but they can’t look like the same team that took the floor against the Crimson Tide.

To preview what lies ahead with Mizzou, Kentucky players Mo Dioubate and Jaland Lowe talked with local media on Tuesday morning about what needs to change moving forward. They discussed what went wrong before and during the loss to Alabama, potential starting lineup changes, what problems Missouri presents, and much more. Both Wildcats provided interesting conversation on the current state of the team that will be well worth a listen. Dive in below to hear everything they had to say.

