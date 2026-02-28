WATCH: Mo Dioubate takes us through his gameday routine during Ramadan

Kentucky forward Mo Dioubate is observing Ramadan, which began February 18 and continues through March 19. During this time, he’ll fast from dawn until sunset — no food or water for roughly 12 hours per day.

How does Dioubate (a versatile 6-foot-7 big man who uses his size and strength as a skill) manage that during the heat of college basketball season? He posted a video to his TikTok page earlier this week to show us.

Dioubate documented what a typical gameday for him looks like during Ramadan. He used Kentucky’s trip to Auburn last weekend as the example. His day began with a big breakfast around 5:30 a.m., followed by his first prayer of the day and some journaling before heading off to shootaround with the rest of the team. With the game against Auburn a late-night tipoff, he was able to eat beforehand for the first time since breakfast. Dioubate ate on the bus on the way to the arena, loading up on pasta and salmon to get himself ready.

Dioubate finished with four points and six rebounds against the Tigers in 30 minutes played. He went on to post 12 points and four boards in 20 minutes during Kentucky’s win over South Carolina on Tuesday.

As someone who has observed Ramadan since he was a kid, this is nothing new for Dioubate, especially after going through the same routine during his two seasons at Alabama. But it’s pretty cool for us to get a peek behind the curtain and see what a day in his life is like. KSR’s Tyler Thompson has more on “Ramadan Mo” in the link below.

