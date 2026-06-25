WATCH: The moment Otega Oweh found out he was drafted by the Thunder

Otega Oweh is headed to Oklahoma City. The moment he found out his NBA career was beginning will bring a tear to your eye.

Surrounded by friends and family, Oweh was all smiles when it was announced that the Thunder took him with the 41st overall pick on Wednesday night. Thanks to the Kentucky men’s basketball social media account and his brother, Odafe, we have video of Oweh’s live reaction to hearing his name called on draft night. It’s as awesome as you’d expect.

Listen to the screams of joy below.

This is awesome.



Check out Otega Oweh’s reaction to getting drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder.



Credit: dafeoweh/ IG pic.twitter.com/J6GCQgHakG — KSR (@KSRonX) June 25, 2026

Go be great, Otega. The Big Blue Nation will forever be cheering you on.