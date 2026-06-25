KSR Cats in the NBA
WATCH: The moment Otega Oweh found out he was drafted by the Thunder
Otega Oweh is headed to Oklahoma City. The moment he found out his NBA career was beginning will bring a tear to your eye.
Surrounded by friends and family, Oweh was all smiles when it was announced that the Thunder took him with the 41st overall pick on Wednesday night. Thanks to the Kentucky men’s basketball social media account and his brother, Odafe, we have video of Oweh’s live reaction to hearing his name called on draft night. It’s as awesome as you’d expect.
Listen to the screams of joy below.
Go be great, Otega. The Big Blue Nation will forever be cheering you on.
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