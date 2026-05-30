WATCH: Postgame press conferences, Rapid Reaction to Kentucky's win over Wake Forest
Kentucky baseball is off to a good start in the Morgantown Regional.
The Bat Cats rallied to pick up a 6-5 win over Wake Forest on Friday afternoon. Kentucky fell into an early 3-0 hole before fighting back to tie the game at 5-5 in the ninth inning. Junior outfielder Jayce Tharnish was the hero in the ninth, hitting a one-out single to right field, stealing second and third, then racing home with the game-winning run on a wild pitch to push UK across the finish line.
The third-seeded Wildcats (32-21) now advance to play the winner of Friday’s second game, which went to West Virginia in a 10-1 victory over Binghamton, at Kendrick Family Ballpark. Kentucky and host WVU will play at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday.
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Dive into the postgame press conferences below to hear from head coach Nick Mingione and a few Kentucky players. We’ve also got a Rapid Reaction from the KSR crew to Kentucky’s big win. Scroll down a bit further to watch Wake Forest’s postgame press conference.
Nick Mingione, Jaxon Jelkin, Braxton Van Cleave, Jayce Tharnish
Rapid Reaction
Tom Walter, Dalton Wentz, Javar Williams
More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel
Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.
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