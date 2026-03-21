WATCH: Reed Sheppard had a Tayshaun-like chasedown block

Tayshaun Prince had one of the most famous blocks in all of former Kentucky player history back in 2004 with the Detroit Pistons. Actually, forget just the BBNBA. Prince’s block is one of the most iconic blocks in the entire NBA playoffs. He chased down Reggie Miller following a turnover in the closing seconds of Game 2 in the Eastern Conference Finals and blocked Miller’s layup attempt out of nowhere to seal the win for Detroit, setting an example for youth coaches across the world for peak hustle. On Saturday, Reed Sheppard did his best Tayshaun Prince impression.

The stakes of Sheppard’s block against a middle-of-the-road Atlanta Hawks team in the first quarter of a regular-season game might not have been as high as Prince’s famous crunch-time rejection, but it was an awesome play nonetheless. Sheppard made a careless turnover, giving the ball away to Onyeka Okongwu, but did not give up on the play. He chased down Okogwu (who is 6-foot-10, by the way) and blocked his dunk attempt from behind.

Reed Sheppard with the chasedown block!



Incredible display of hustle 😤 pic.twitter.com/hWmZxEJIR1 — NBA (@NBA) March 21, 2026

Sheppard’s teammate, Kevin Durant, also known for making a few big plays, was impressed. He said:

“I think [Sheppard’s block] took us to another level. For a guard to come down there and block a big like that shows the type of hustle that inspired us all. And that’s another form of leadership. I think Reed coming out there, making a tough play with a turnover, but running back—that’s leadership in my opinion. That’s inspiring your teammates, inspiring the crowd, just playing hard.”

Kentucky fans might have their attention fully invested in the NCAA tournament right now, but Sheppard gave Big Blue Nation a nice little clip to distract from celebrating Otega Oweh’s shot or worrying about Iowa State, wherever you are in your mental journey.