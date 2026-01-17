Watch the highlights from Kentucky's comeback in Knoxville

Wherever you are, keep the party going with highlights from Kentucky‘s miraculous win over Tennessee in Knoxville. For the second straight SEC road game, it appeared that the Wildcats were in trouble early on the road, trailing by 17 points in the rivalry game. But the second-half magic pulled Kentucky back from the dead, ending in the narrow 80-78 victory to get to 3-2 in SEC play.

Relive the best moments and highlights below, including the go-ahead basket and a lot of points from Denzel Aberdeen, Collin Chandler, and Jasper Johnson. It was such a fun afternoon in Knoxville. Let’s not close the book on it anytime soon. More celebration.

Highlights from Kentucky’s victory

