WATCH: 'The Journey' recaps Kentucky's 18-point comeback win over LSU

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived…

UK Sports Video dropped a fresh episode of “The Journey” on Friday afternoon, this one recapping Kentucky’s 18-point comeback win over LSU from Wednesday night, which was completed by a game-winning jumper from Malachi Moreno at the buzzer. The seven-minute video takes us into the huddle and the locker room of the Wildcats’ miracle rally. We get to see the moment head coach Mark Pope called up the final play of the game and the conversations between the players that led up to Moreno’s shot.

And as you might have guessed, it’s a must-watch video for all members of the Big Blue Nation. It still feels just as good today as it did a couple of nights ago in Baton Rouge. Now let’s see if we can get another one that’s just as exciting after Kentucky hopefully goes into Knoxville and beats Tennessee on Saturday.

Dive in below and enjoy The Journey.

Join KSR Plus! With a KSR Plus membership, you get access to bonus content and KSBoard, KSR’s message board, to chat with fellow Cats fans and get exclusive scoop.