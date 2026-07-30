Watch the season-ticket surprises from Mark Pope, Trent Noah and Jerone Morton

Last week, we learned that Mark Pope personally surprised the first men’s basketball season-ticket holder to renew for the 2026-27 season, showing up at the fan’s front door in Richmond, Kentucky, with a few unexpected gifts. KSR shared the fan’s version of the story and photos from a Facebook post, which also included the line, “Not gonna lie, it was a pretty cool experience, and I did my best not to fan girl.”

[Mark Pope surprised Kentucky’s first season-ticket renewal at his front door]

Now, fans can watch the entire surprise unfold in a new video from UK’s social media team. In it, you can see Pope’s conversation with the first renewal and the moment that he learned that it wasn’t their first time meeting.

Later in the video, Trent Noah and Jerone Morton also made a couple of surprise house calls to season-ticket holders.

Watch Mark Pope, Trent Noah, and Jerone Morton surprise fans

From @CoachMarkPope:

From our team to your doorstep. Thank you BBN, for renewing your season tickets!



See you in Rupp soon! pic.twitter.com/ZDM1zpAVQH — Mark Pope (@CoachMarkPope) July 30, 2026

Pope on the fan visit

In a recent interview with On3’s James Fletcher III, Mark Pope spoke about the house visit, remembering the first time that he and the fan had crossed paths in college.

“I’m about to leave, and he’s like, ‘Hey, coach, I’ve actually met you before,'” Pope said. “He said, ‘in 1995 I was downtown, and there was this car that was stalled in traffic. It was a Friday night, stalled in traffic on Euclid Avenue. All the cars behind it. And I saw one of your teammates jump out of the car, it was an old gold Jetta, so I jumped out of my car and started pushing also.’

Pope immediately knew their past interaction because he has told that story many times over the years.

“It was so incredible because I’ve told this story so many times about (Jeff Sheppard) and I having not a dollar to our names and trying to drive this broken-down old car, this gold Jetta. It breaking down on Euclid and Shep getting out to start pushing. And this guy was there.”

Small world.

[More: Mark Pope reflects on special relationship built with Big Blue Nation, importance of meeting Kentucky standard]





