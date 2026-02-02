Watch the Tape: Kentucky Gets Revenge on the Arkansas Razorbacks

It is no secret that this game means a little bit more to everyone involved. The moment Coach Calipari left Lexington for Fayetteville it sparked a new Southeastern Conference rivalry. Suddenly the most anticipated game on the calendar wasn’t Alabama versus Auburn or Kentucky versus Tennessee. When the Arkansas Razorbacks went to Rupp Arena on February 1st, 2025 it was one of the most anticipated college basketball games of the season. Coach Calipari got the better of that first matchup winning 89-79. Admittedly, some of the luster had worn off by Saturday when the ‘Cats made their trip to Fayetteville. Time had elapsed and, quite frankly, Kentucky has struggled this season. Big Blue Nation was not confident that revenge was possible.

Wildcats’ fans have grown unwillingly accustomed to bad starts. During Coach Pope’s tenure there have been nine first half deficits of 15 points or more. That is an unsettlingly high percentage of the games played against high-major opponents. Even during Kentucky’s recent five-game winning streak there were three double-figure first half deficits to overcome. However, on Saturday night at Bud Walton Arena, it was the ‘Cats who delivered the first knockout punch. Kentucky connected on 10 of their first 11 field goals and built a 26-13 advantage less than eight minutes into the game. They went on to lead for 34:07 and win 85-77. It was arguably the most complete 40 minutes of basketball, especially against a Top 15 team, that we have seen from the Wildcats this season.

As always, we’ve been hard at work inside the KSR Film Room breaking down Kentucky’s latest contest. The Wildcats turned in their best, most complete game of the season in order to gather another Quad 1 victory over the Razorbacks. They were absolutely outstanding in transition defense holding one of the best transition offenses in the country to four points in five possessions. Both were season lows for Arkansas. Kentucky’s half court defense was solid as well helping hold #5 Acuff Jr. and #1 Thomas to 32 points on 28 shots with just four assists. Additionally, the ‘Cats executed offensively at a very high level and made the plays necessary to beat a Top 15 opponent on the road. Let’s dive on in and take a closer look at the 85-77 win in Fayetteville over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Elite Transition Defense

We spent a lot of time leading up to Saturday night’s game talking about transition defense. That comes with the territory when preparing to play the Arkansas Razorbacks. Per Synergy, they rank in the 93rd percentile of transition possessions and the 96th percentile of points per possession in transition. In other words, they play in transition a ton and are incredibly efficient when doing so. However, the Razorbacks were held to season lows in both transition points (four) and transition possession (five). Kentucky was able to limit Arkansas in transition first and foremost by making shots. There is no better defense than a made shot. Secondly, the ‘Cats committed just two live ball turnovers. Finally, Malachi Moreno did a great job of routinely helping to corral the primary ball handler in transition.

It requires five guys sprinting back to slow down the Arkansas Razorbacks in transition. Kentucky brought the necessary effort and urgency on Saturday night. Not only were Denzel Aberdeen and Collin Chandler back quickly, but Malachi Moreno sprinted into position to help corral #5 Acuff Jr. with the ball. The ‘Cats were routinely able to cut him off outside of the three-point arc to keep him from truly attacking in transition.

In order to win on the road against a Top 15 team you have to come up with some spectacular plays. Malachi Moreno made one in this clip. Arkansas threw it ahead to #12 Ewin on the rim run, but Moreno was there to block the dunk attempt at the rim. That is exactly the type of effort and urgency that is required to win games at the highest level.

This clip, once again, showcases Malachi Moreno getting #5 Acuff Jr. corralled off of the dribble. Instead of just jogging back alongside his “man,” Moreno busts it to the three-point line to help build a wall and get the ball stopped. What could have been a transition layup turned into a contested mid-range jump shot. Kentucky’s consistent effort and urgency in transition defensively was a big reason why they won at Bud Walton Arena.

These two screen shots showcase how Kentucky was able to get back so quickly and build their defensive wall consistently. There are 25 and 26 seconds on the shot clock in these to pictures respectively. When you get back that quickly it is really hard for even the best transition offenses to find an advantage.

Disciplined Half Court Defense

We’ve seen this Kentucky team go through some trials and tribulations defensively. They let shooters get loose from deep and drivers attack closeouts for dunks. At different points of the season we have questioned the overall game plan, their effort, their concentration, and their overall aptitude. However, on Saturday night at Bud Walton Arena, the Wildcats put it all together for a very impressive 40 points. The Arkansas Razorbacks feature a Top 10 offense in college basketball. However, Kentucky held the best three-point shooting team in the Southeastern Conference to 3-14 shooting from deep. Also, it was just the sixth time this season that the Razorbacks failed to break 80. The Wildcats executed an excellent defensive game plan and did so with elite urgency, effort, and discipline.

Kentucky set the tone defensively right from the opening tip. Look at this first defensive possession. Collin Chandler chased #1 Thomas so well that he ended up getting his catch with a foot in the half court circle. Otega Oweh and Malachi Moreno did a great job in ballscreen coverage on #5 Acuff Jr. sending him out beyond the 28-foot mark. Finally, Andrija Jelavic was there to contest #7 Brazile’s shot attempt and the ‘Cats came up with the loose ball rebound. Outstanding first defensive possession.

In the pregame scouting report we discussed how Kentucky’s big men would need to meet the Arkansas’ guards at the front of the rim. Andrija Jelavic did an especially good job of that. He would float off of his man and be there to deter shots or, in this case, disrupt the passing lanes. The combination of Otega Oweh’s on-ball defense and Jelavic’s positioning led to #5 Acuff Jr. turning it over. Collin Chandler’s steal created a run-out layup for Denzel Aberdeen.

Kentucky mixed in a few possessions of zone defense against the Arkansas Razorbacks. It wasn’t overly effective, but it served as a nice change of pace. The ‘Cats were aligned in what looked almost like a 3-2 or odd-front 1-2-2 Zone. On this possession the curveball worked to perfection. It got Arkansas to stall out, stand on the perimeter, and shoot a deep contested three-point shot. These are the small, in-game wrinkles that help you beat a Top 15 opponent.

Once again, Malachi Moreno was good on the hard-hedge in this clip. He got #5 Acuff Jr. to go away from the basket and change his course. Then, just about everyone in a blue jersey impacted this drive by #24 Richmond III. Trent Noah moved his feet effectively, Otega Oweh dug in hard, and then Mo Dioubate read the spin move early and was there to alter the shot attempt. This was an example of good, aggressive defense on a driver that isn’t really thinking about passing the ball. Kentucky was rewarded for their stop with two points on the other end.

Offensive Execution Led to Impressive Road Victory

We discussed before the game that there were a lot of holes in this Arkansas Razorbacks’ defense. Getting paint touches and executing offense was going to come a little more easily than it did against Vanderbilt. However, the Wildcats still deserve a lot of credit for executing on the opportunities that presented themselves. Kentucky took care of the ball, finished around the basket, and got to the free throw line consistently. Also, they hit some tough shots that are required to win games like this on the road. Let’s take a look at Kentucky’s offensive execution and how it led to a big win over Arkansas.

We saw some real mastery of defensive manipulation from the Kentucky coaching staff early in the game. The Arkansas Razorbacks are not very disciplined defensively. They chase the ball, over help, and leave their man for no reason. This was a creative action to get to a middle ballscreen and put #5 Acuff Jr. on an island where he would be asked to tag the roll. The freshman guard helped far too aggressively off of Collin Chandler leaving the nearly 40% three-point shooter wide open in the corner. This was great execution by the ‘Cats, but also a great call from the sideline.

Brandon Garrison has his flaws, but he still contributed to winning on Saturday night. He tied for the team-lead with three assists including this beautiful pass to Otega Oweh on the backdoor cut. Kentucky did a great job of moving the ball against the Razorbacks and attacking them in space. Ball and player movement were vital to the offenses success.

Per usual, it was Otega Oweh stepping up when the ‘Cats needed him most. The Arkansas Razorbacks had started to quickly cut into their deficit, but Kentucky routinely was able to keep the runs from getting too big. Arkansas was prepared to switch this ballscreen, but Andrija Jelavic slipped out of it which left #11 Knox on the high side. Oweh took the opportunity to attack the baseline, draw a secondary defender, and find an open Malachi Moreno for the dunk. This is the type of improved playmaking and vision that the Wildcats need from their best player.

Kentucky was incredibly poised offensively at Bud Walton Arena. Despite facing a very good team in a raucous atmosphere the ‘Cats consistently executed. Even in the face of adversity they maintained their poise, better than they had all season long, which resulted in their best win of the year. Collin Chandler played with great pace off of the handoff, but smartly turned down what would have been a low percentage shot. Then, Brandon Garrison dribbled out of traffic and stayed under control enough to deliver a perfect pass to a cutting Otega Oweh. Arkansas ranked in the 9th percentile, per Synergy, in points per possession allowed via cuts. Kentucky exploited that weakness on Saturday night.

This was one of the biggest shots of the game for the Wildcats. After a barrage of technicals, the Arkansas Razorbacks had taken a four-point lead. From sideline out of bounds, Coach Pope dialed up this “77” staggered ballscreen. Brandon Garrison rolled hard which held the tag just long enough for Denzel Aberdeen to deliver the ball to Collin Chandler for an open three-pointer. This was perfect execution in a massive moment for Kentucky.

The Wildcats did a great job of burning off Arkansas’s pressure on the perimeter with consecutive and consistent back cuts to the rim. This possession eventually got to an empty side ballscreen where Otega Oweh delivered a perfect pass to Malachi Moreno for a dunk on the roll. It wasn’t the dagger, but this bucket started to make Big Blue Nation believe that they could knock off the Razorbacks.