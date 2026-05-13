WATCH: Previewing a Wide-Open 2026 Preakness Stakes

The Preakness Stakes is getting treated like the redheaded stepchild of the Triple Crown. Even though this year’s race has been moved away from Pimlico Race Course, and once again will not have the Kentucky Derby winner, there are plenty of intriguing angles to explore in this wide-open Preakness Stakes field.

The 14-horse field is the largest since Shackleford knocked off Animal Kingdom in 2011. Chad Brown’s Iron Honor opened as the 9/2 favorite at Laurel Park, but he’s in similar company with a handful of other horses.

Chip Honcho beat the Kentucky Derby winner in the Risen Star Stakes, but passed on the Derby to prepare for the Preakness. Ocelli is fresh off a surprising third-place finish in the Kentucky Derby. Incredibolt was a popular long shot play on the First Saturday in May. After a sixth-place finish, his connections initially planned to hold him out of the race, but jumped into the sweepstakes on Monday. There’s also the local colt, Taj Mahal, who is undefeated in three starts at Laurel Park.

Who will emerge victorious on the Third Saturday in May? Pete Fornatale from In the Money Media returns to the KSR airwaves to share some thoughts on how the first leg of the Triple Crown unfolded, and preview the 151st running of the Preakness Stakes.

Preakness Stakes Preview

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More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

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