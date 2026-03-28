WATCH: Will Stein Breaks Down Competitive Kentucky Spring Practice

It’s a beautiful Saturday in the bluegrass. Kentucky kicked off the day with a little spring practice. Will Stein did not get the team out in the sunshine. It was a little chilly outside, and he didn’t want to freeze out the mothers of the recruits on campus. That didn’t stop this group from getting after it between the white lines.

Oftentimes, Saturday practices are reserved for scrimmages. That’s not happening just yet. Instead, Stein created competitions between the groups. There was a third down competition, a one-on-ones portion, and a “good on good” 2-minute drill. Practice ended with a red zone drill and it included stakes: Losers had to run gassers. Jay Bateman‘s defense was victorious.

“The whole mantra this morning was compete, compete. And what is it going to look like when everybody’s watching you? Because it’s easy to hide in football sometimes.” Stein said. “You know, it’s 11-on-11, it’s really fast-moving, not just from fans or the naked eye or media, but even coaches. Like you can get lost until you really turn on the tape and watch it. Today was about exposure, putting people in uncomfortable situations, and seeing them either rise to the occasion or not.”

The Kentucky head coach was satisfied with the intensity the players brought to practice, who “competed their butts off.” Stein wants his players to avoid complacency, particularly in the spring. This period of time is dedicated to growth.

“Football is not an easy game, so you have to practice uneasy situations and put people in a blue and white groups and change it every week and not worry about the depth. That’s the last thing I’m worried about. I’m worried about growth and seeing guys get better and seeing guys take advantage of opportunities,” said Stein.

That is the polar opposite of what Kentucky football spring practice has been over the last decade. Hear more from the Wildcats’ new head coach after spring practice No. 6.

But wait — THERE’S MORE!

In addition to the Kentucky head coach, we also heard from former Wildcat Anwar Stewart. The defensive line coach is the only holdover from Mark Stoops’ staff. He shared the differences between then and now (You can probably guess that it starts with the pace of practice).

One of Stewart’s top players in the trenches, Mi’Quise Humphrey-Grace, spent some time chatting with the media after DJ Miller took questions. The wide receiver is generating more buzz than anyone through two weeks of Kentucky spring practice.

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