WATCH: Will Stein talks post-scrimmage at Kentucky's Spring Practice

Spring Practice is coming to a close for Kentucky football as the Wildcats prepare for the program’s annual Blue/White Spring Game exactly one week from today on Saturday, April 18. Today was a scrimmage to get ready for that scrimmage with first-year coach Will Stein speaking with the media after things wrapped up.

“Another good work week in general,” Stein said. “We’ve really improved. We kinda hit a lull on Thursday, which was just OK, but I thought the guys responded today. … The offense looked the best it’s looked all spring. We scored three or four touchdowns, so that was exciting to see, guys making plays.

“The defense definitely needs to clean up some tackling, but that’s why we tackle in the spring.”

Stein led the charge, plus sit-downs with Willie Rodriguez and Terhyon Nichols. They also previewed the Spring Game, talked Kenny Minchey and his ability to run the show with changes at the line of scrimmage, health updates and depth, among other topics.

One of my favorite lines came from Rodriguez, who dug deeper into his decision to play for Stein, as well: “When (Minchey) gets in a rhythm, it’s scary.”

I, for one, cannot wait to see it with my own two eyes next week at Kroger Field:

Take a look at the nearly 40 minutes all three spent at the podium on this beautiful Saturday:

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