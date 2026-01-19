WATCH: Will Stein talks roster, staff, transition and excitement in UK Football press conference

Kentucky head coach Will Stein is a busy man lately, but not too busy to answer questions about his football team. Fresh off the opening and closing of the January transfer portal, Stein called a press conference in Lexington to discuss his new roster and his first days on the job with the Wildcats.

“Excited to finally have the blue and white on officially, and don’t have to change colors at all,” Stein joked in his opening remarks, a nod to the time he spent rotating Oregon and Kentucky hats as the Ducks played into the CFP semifinals. “We had a great month of December and really January, finishing this roster out and building the coaching staff the way that I see fit to be our very best.”

Stein then shared a breakdown of the new pieces, totaling 34 transfer portal additions (17 on offense, 14 on defense, and 3 on special teams) and 13 high school signees. He spoke individually about several of the new players and emphasized the importance of keeping Kentucky’s commitment to its high school class rather than revoking any offers at the last minute.

Those were only a few of the topics during Monday’s Q&A, which lasted more than half an hour at Kroger Field. Watch the replay of the conversation for more from Stein on his philosophy, lack of sleep, coaching staff, first roster, and excitement to get to work.

Watch Will Stein’s Offseason Press Conference (Jan. 19, 2026)

