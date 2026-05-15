Watch Zoom Diallo Put in Work this Offseason

Mark Pope is on the road, heading to Memphis to recruit at the EYBL. His third team will not report to campus until June, but those Cats are still putting in work. Now, we have a glimpse at what Zoom Diallo is bringing to the table.

Diallo was Kentucky’s first transfer portal addition of the offseason. A former Top-50 talent in the 2024 high school recruiting class, he logged more than 50 starts during his two years at Washington. Last season, he averaged 15.7 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Before he makes the move to Kentucky, he’s playing some pick-up hoops in open runs. Where exactly was this one? I couldn’t tell you, but it does look like Diallo got a couple of buckets over Jackson Shelstad, the former Oregon point guard who is transferring to Louisville. Interesting…

PG1 getting some runs in last night ⭐️



Zoom Diallo pic.twitter.com/09itWpziiy — Steins Studs (@SteinsStuds) May 14, 2026

It’s only 55 seconds of highlights, but we’ll enjoy every second of it until we see Zoom in a Kentucky uniform.

When Diallo arrives in Lexington, he’ll be greeted by some familiar faces. Over the last two years at Washington, he was teammates with Kranck Kepnang, the 6-foot-11 center who committed to Kentucky last weekend. We also learned this week that Diallo has a relationship with Malachi Moreno, stemming from their time on the travel hoops circuit.

“I’ve known Zoom for a long time,” Moreno told reporters. “We went to the Adidas EuroCamp together way back in high school. We’ve kept in touch over the years. And then just throughout the year, when some of the guys would come in on visits, when the portal started opening up, I was mostly the host while I was still in school, so I got to meet a lot of the guys that are signed with us now, and that are coming. And I can say that they’re some pretty swell guys.”

A Zoom Diallo Rorschach Test

Okay, it’s technically a game of word association, but you get the gist. Every time I see Zoom Diallo’s name, I am transported back to 1999. Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century was a Disney Channel Original Movie that was quite a big deal when it debuted. After all, one lucky viewer could win a trip to space camp!

What does this Disney movie have anything to do with the Kentucky point guard? Zenon was infatuated with a pop star, Protozoa, who was preparing to perform on the space station she called home. When Protozoa took the stage, he sang the words, “Zoom! Zoom! Zoom! Make my heart go BOOM! BOOM! My Supernova Girl.”

Now, I can’t hear the Kentucky point guard’s name without seeing these frosted tips.

I apologize for putting you through that. It was something I had to get off my chest.

ZOOM! ZOOM! ZOOM!