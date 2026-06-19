WBB programs have steadily improved under J Batt at Georgia Tech, Michigan State

The talk around Big Blue Nation as of late has been centered around J Batt, who was recently announced as Kentucky’s new CEO of Champions Blue/athletic director. Of course, we’re all wondering what his fundraising prowess can do for Kentucky men’s basketball and football, but what about Kenny Brooks‘ program?

Batt took over as AD at Georgia Tech in 2022, right before the 2022-23 season and really right as NIL started to form into the mainstay that it is today. His first year as AD, the Yellow Jackets went just 13-17 overall and 4-14 in ACC play. Every year after that, however, Georgia Tech got better and better.

The following year in 2023-24, Georgia Tech went 17-16 (7-11 ACC) and then went 22-11 (9-9 ACC) in 2024-25, his last season as AD there before transitioning to Michigan State. The Yellow Jackets started the 2024-25 campaign 15-0 and climbed all the way up to No. 13 in the AP Poll. They made the NCAA Tournament that year, falling to a very underrated Richmond squad in the first round.

At Michigan State this past season, he oversaw a program that went 23-9 (11-7 Big 10) and reached No. 12 in the AP Poll late during the regular season. The Spartans made the second round of the big dance before falling at 4-seed Oklahoma 77-71.

While Batt has yet to build a true championship contender in women’s basketball, Kentucky could be the place where he makes that happen. For starters, when Brooks was coaching at James Madison, he actually worked in the same athletic department as Batt for a brief period of time. From 2007-09, Batt was the “director of major gifts for athletics” (a non-AD fundraising role) at James Madison. So, there is already that base level of familiarity that Brooks and Batt share.

Additionally, Batt’s fundraising abilities — plus the financial incentives in his contract for raising money for the athletic department — should work well with the women’s basketball program at Kentucky. One of the primary reasons Brooks came to Kentucky from Virginia Tech was the increase of resources and funding, and that should go hand in hand with Batt’s specialty. Brooks wants money to pay players, Batt supplies it.

Brooks is probably also a better coach than Nell Fortner was at Georgia Tech and is also better than Robyn Fralick is at this stage in her career at Michigan State. In short, Brooks is probably the best women’s basketball coach that he has ever worked with as an athletic director.

Not only has Brooks made a name for himself as an elite recruiter, but he has taken Kentucky back to long-forgotten heights, most recently making the Sweet 16 for the first time in a decade. Potentially the only thing keeping Brooks from his second Final Four and Kentucky’s first is championship-level funding, and that’s exactly what Batt could bring to Kentucky women’s basketball.

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