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We have footage of Donnie, the alleged 407-pound curler in Elizabethtown

Drew Franklin
Drew Franklin@DrewFranklinKSR
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One of the most talked-about summer topics on KSR’s radio show is Donnie, the blind, super-human weightlifter in Elizabethtown. Donnie’s wife, Debbie, has called into the show a couple of times to brag on her 66-year-old husband, who she claims can curl 407 pounds with one arm. While skeptical, the KSR crew took Debbie at her word, and today asked if she could provide a video of Donnie pumping iron.

Debbie delivered the evidence after the show, and we can now put the debate to bed.

As the video shows, Debbie may have slightly exaggerated the “one arm” component, but there’s no doubt that Donnie is jacked for his age and can curl more than 400 pounds. Some people may criticize his form, but they can’t lift half the weight that Donnie can.

So, way to go, Donnie, and call back anytime, Debbie. We’d love to hear from you again tomorrow.

Donnie has to be the strongest 66-year-old in Central Kentucky, maybe even the world.

Hear Debbie’s call on Wednesday’s show

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