We have to find these golden parachute knuckleheads and bring them to justice

Mitch Barnhart’s retirement event was a day of celebration for his 24 years of leadership, not a day to dwell on specifics. Still, he was asked about his new $950K-a-year job at the University of Kentucky, which Barnhart explained is currently in the phase of “deciding what that is” and “building from the ground up.”

That’s when Barnhart addressed what he called the “ridiculous garbage” narrative that his new role as Executive in Residence for the UK Sports and Workforce Initiative is a golden parachute, blaming that allegation on “two or three knuckleheads.” Apparently, these knuckleheads think he will “sit in a rocking chair and eat hay” for the rest of his days.

Naturally, I think we can all agree that he shouldn’t eat hay, and as fans of UK Athletics and rocking chairs, KSR felt obligated to find these knuckleheads who had the audacity to suggest that a $950k-a-year job without a definition would be a golden parachute.

KSR’s investigation began with the usual suspects:

The anonymous message board posters on the Fire Mitch Barnhart threads.

The guy at KSBar who comes in for one beer every afternoon, hoping to talk to someone, anyone, about the basketball team’s budget for next season.

TJ Walker.

Anyone who still has their “Ditch Mitch and Rich” bumper sticker from the early 2000s.

But as we dug deeper, the suspect pool began to grow:

Anyone who would wonder what UK is getting from Barnhart for $950K/year.

Anyone who noticed that the explanation about where the money will come from has changed.

Anyone who UK asks for NIL support to compete in athletics.

Then, new online developments pointed us to specific targets:

Here’s our problem. ALL of those suspects cannot be guilty. Barnhart was stern in that the “ridiculous notion” came from only “two or three knuckleheads,” not a group and certainly not a majority. Though it may seem like a common opinion around Kentucky, only two or three of these rogue knuckleheads are responsible for the questioning of a $950K-a-year job at a public university that warned of budget cuts earlier this week.

With that, unfortunately, KSR’s search points internally. I think he might’ve been talking about us. Yeah, I’m pretty sure he was talking about us.

Case closed. We got them, everybody.