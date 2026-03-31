'We're gonna have a great squad.' Kentucky's three McDonald's All-Americans ready to take program to new heights

Kentucky has three 2026 McDonald’s All-Americans — Maddyn Greenway, Emily McDonald and Savvy Swords — who will all be participating in the McDonald’s All-American game on Tuesday. The game will stream at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Prior to taking the court in Glendale, AZ, the three burger girls talked about how they believe they can contribute immediately at Kentucky next season.

“We all bring in something that really no other class in the country has,” McDonald said. “I think we all complement each other really well. Maddyn, she she can not only score the ball, but she can also facilitate really well. Savvy is one of the hardest workers I know, and I think that with Coach [Kenny] Brooks‘ system, we all fit really well.”

“We all have amazing work ethics,” Swords said following her Long Island Lutheran (NY) teammate’s answer. “We’re not really selfish players — kind of whatever the team needs, we’re gonna do that. There’s still amazing pieces that are saying… just adding to that. I feel like we’re gonna have a great squad.”

“They lost some great players that led to a lot of success, but I think we bring in some youth and excitement, and we’re ready to build and continue to grow women’s basketball at Kentucky,” Greenway then said. “I think we’ve replaced some key components that they lost. Me at the guard, we can come in and make an impact right away, and I think we’re really excited.”

McDonald won the three-point contest at the event on Monday, winning the girls shootout by scoring 23 points, then winning the boys vs. girls shootout against former Kentucky men’s basketball target Jason Crowe Jr. by scoring 18 points.

On the broadcast, the announcing crew noted that ESPN’s Shane Laflin has described McDonald as “the best shooter in the class”. Makes sense why.

As McDonald noted, all three bring really unique skillsets (and a whole lot of talent) that will make them key pieces at Kentucky as soon as next year.