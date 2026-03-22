West Virginia hasn't seen a star like Clara Strack 'all wrapped into one' because of her versatility

It’s no secret to Big Blue Nation that Clara Strack is an incredible talent — so incredible that many would call her a superstar, even if she is the worst superstar Kenny Brooks has ever coached. She can score down low, step out and knock down a mid-range jumper and at times, can even kill you from the three.

West Virginia’s Mark Kellogg hasn’t scouted against a player quite like Strack in his two-decade-plus career as a head coach.

“I mean not, maybe all wrapped up into one,” Kellogg said of Strack’s ability as a three-level scorer on Sunday. “She’s a little bit of an exception to the rule, probably with the talent at 6’5″ and the ability to play really all over, from the three-point line all the way in — and obviously to the Dirk fade, you don’t see that a whole lot, so that’s very rare.”

Kellogg credits Kenny Brooks for being one of the main reasons for why Strack can really do it all out on the hardwood.

“[Strack] rebounds at a high rate, plays with a ton of confidence — Kenny did a great job developing her and allowing her to play as free as she does,” he added.

There are a number of talented bigs in the Big 12 — former Cat Clara Silva being one of them at TCU. Kellogg hopes that West Virginia’s experience against other solid forwards and centers can aid them on Monday.

“There’s some that are similar, so again, it’s going back to some of those gameplans where she’s not exactly like [other bigs], but we can maybe play it like we did [with other bigs]. Then, you even have to add some details or some attention just because of her skill set.”

Brooks is aware that Strack will be at the top of the Mountaineers’ scouting report, just like she has been for practically every team Kentucky has faced this season.

She didn’t have her best offensive game against James Madison in the first round, recording just 10 points on 4-11 (0-1 3PT) shooting, but part of that is because of Kentucky going “vanilla” with what they ran against the Dukes after getting out to a 32-10 lead.

“I think what we’re seeing right now is, you know, you want to survive and advance,” Brooks said on Sunday. “We had plenty of opportunities yesterday to do some other things, but we really kept it vanilla in the second half, and we knew we were going to play off of them double-teaming her and work on some other things.”

“When you get a comfortable lead like that, that gives you that opportunity, but we have the ability with her versatility,” Brooks added. “We can move her around in so many different ways. We can start her out on the perimeter. We can put her in some slot areas, which makes it difficult [for the defense] to do a lot of different things.”

Strack’s versatility on the offensive end of the floor can give Kentucky a chance at a big run in the NCAA Tournament. She and Brooks have worked tirelessly, day in and day out as they work on molding her into one of the best players that he will have ever coached.

“Obviously, we saved a lot of that stuff for this time of the year, but her versatility allows us to do that,” Brooks continued. “I work her out every day, and I’ll throw everything at her but the kitchen sink to see if she can do it, and she can do it. She might not get it the first two, three, four reps, but then, by that sixth one, she’s mastered it, and she has tremendous footwork and she has the footwork of a guard, and so she’s learning to continue to score in different ways. I’m just excited for her future. She can go down as one of the best players that I’ve ever coached in my life just because of her versatility.”