West Virginia stuns Cats with five-run 9th to force Monday title game

A year after eliminating Kentucky from the NCAA Tournament with a six-run eighth inning at the Clemson Regional, West Virginia set a new tourney record with a five-run ninth inning to beat the Wildcats 11-9 and force a championship showdown on Monday in the Morgantown Regional.

Top-seeded West Virginia (42-15) staved off elimination by taking advantage of 10 walks, two hit batters, and a balk for a run by a much-maligned Kentucky pitching staff.

The Cats’ starter, Ben Cleaver, could not make it out of the first inning after issuing two walks and hitting two batters to begin the game. The junior left-hander threw just 23 pitches before exiting.

Still, Kentucky (33-22) got some magnificent bullpen work from Chase Alderman and Nile Adcock and back-to-back home runs by Jayce Tharnish and Tyler Bell in the seventh inning to seemingly give the Cats a comfortable lead at 9-6 going to the ninth inning.

But things unraveled quickly as third baseman Caeden Cloud committed an error on a routine grounder by WVU leadoff man Brodie Kresser. Ben Lumsden then drew a walk before 9-hole hitter Tyrus Hall recorded his first hit of the season on a breaking-ball pitch to load the bases with no outs.

Kentucky reliever Jackson Soucie (0-2), who earned a save in Saturday’s win over the Mountaineers, issued a bases-loaded walk to the only batter he would face to make it a 9-7 game. Oliver Boone entered from the UK bullpen and gave up a sacrifice fly to Gavin Kelly to cut the lead to one, then committed a balk to tie it at 9.

The next batter, Paul Schoenfeld, then delivered the biggest blow, driving a hanging breaking ball from Boone deep over the right-field wall for a two-run home run that may have saved the Mountaineers’ season.

Kentucky had one last shot as the home team batting in the bottom of the ninth, but WVU’s Ben McDougal (1-0) worked around a two-out single to close the game. He pitched the final five innings for the depleted Mountaineers, allowing just three hits — two of them solo home runs — while walking none and striking out six.

In a stark contrast to the Kentucky staff, West Virginia walked only three batters on the night. The Cats threw 201 pitches collectively, only 113 for strikes.

The Cats lost despite getting two home runs from Bell and three hits from both Tharnish and Braxton Van Cleave as part of a 13-hit night for UK.

Up Next:

Kentucky and West Virginia will play for the third time in the Morgantown Regional, a rubber match with a chance to host the super regionals on the line as No. 1 overall seed UCLA was eliminated on Sunday. Time and TV assignment have yet to be determined.