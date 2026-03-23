West Virginia WBB will likely have best crowd in program history against Kentucky

When Kentucky played James Madison on Monday, nearly all of Hope Coliseum was full of West Virginia fans. Even though the Mountaineers weren’t on the court, West Virginia fans were loud in the stands. The entire lower part of the arena was full and Hope Coliseum was about halfway full in the uppers — generally, an amazing crowd for women’s basketball.

Of course, when West Virginia took the floor against Miami (OH), the place only got fuller. In fact, 13,504 Mountaineers fans filled Hope Coliseum. That set a new program record for attendance for women’s basketball. However, that record will likely fall very soon. West Virginia has already announced that Monday’s game against Kentucky is sold out.

Kentucky will almost certainly be going up against the best crowd in the history of West Virginia women’s basketball on Monday.

SECOND ROUND IS 𝗦𝗢𝗟𝗗 𝗢𝗨𝗧‼️



Fans still looking for tickets can visit @SeatGeek for potential availability → https://t.co/zJbWb0e6C2 pic.twitter.com/6n2nH130VO — WVU Women's Basketball (@WVUWBB) March 22, 2026

“I thought the environment yesterday was was electric,” West Virginia head coach Mark Kellogg said on Sunday. “The atmosphere was awesome. The fan base here is special. Hopefully, we can do that and run it back again tomorrow evening.”

Kentucky felt much of the gravity that came with the environment in Hope Coliseum when they were playing the Dukes. However, Kentucky has played in its fair share of marquee, primetime environments this season.

“It’s exciting,” Tonie Morgan said of the Mountaineers’ rowdiness on Sunday. “Of course, we love to play in a big crowd, but the SEC has a great crowd every night. It’s nothing new for us, and we’re definitely ready to play in front of the big crowd. We love it.”

Amelia Hassett shared a similar sentiment. With it being March Madness, insane crowds are to be expected.

“It’s exciting. It’s fun,” the 6-foot-4 senior noted. “Obviously, it’s March, there’s going to be people, big crowds kind of everywhere, so we’ve played in front of big crowds. Just excited.”

Kenny Brooks also recognized how great of a crowd West Virginia had on Saturday, and he knows that it will be a factor in Monday’s affair. His team has already played in and won in some of those awesome environements.

“Obviously, the crowd is going to be be a part of it. We know that,” Brooks mentioned. “I think the kids alluded to it — we played at LSU, and it was 13,000 and we came away with the win. We played at Louisville, and it was 10,000, 11,000, we came away with a win. So, our kids, that’s what they were probably trying to talk about. We’ve been in environments before, and this environment is fun.”

For Kentucky, Monday will be about focusing on the actual on-court action. It will be important to try and silence the Mountaineer-heavy crowd, but it will also be important to execute with the Xs and Os, as it is every night out.

“Yesterday was electric,” Brooks added. “It was loud, but I think that we prepared for that, and like I told the kids, I said, I don’t know how many was it, 13,000 yesterday? Not one of them can come on the court. None of them can come on the court, and we have to really just pay attention to what’s on the court.”

“Tremendous fan support, and it’s always great to see people come out and support the women’s game,” Brooks said. “I have had some history here and been here quite a bit, and I’ve had mixed results. So hopefully, with this one, that will put over the top.”