What 4-star PG Mason Williams' commitment means for Kentucky

Kentucky has added its first commitment in the class of 2026 as four-star point guard Mason Williams, who backed away from his pledge to Jackson State in December, decided to become a Wildcat following his official visit to Lexington this week. The 6-2, 170-pound prospect out of Tennessee Collegiate Academy is the son of former NBA All-Star Mo Williams, who is currently the head coach of JSU.

Instead of Mississippi, he will be making his way to UK as a freshman in June, giving Mark Pope the No. 124 overall prospect and No. 19 player at his position as he begins the roster-building process for 2026-27 with one piece in his back pocket.

What do you need to know about the newest Wildcat? And what does his commitment mean for the program going into a crucial offseason? KSR has you covered.

Recruiting monkey off Mark Pope’s back

Kentucky signed three high school recruits in 2024 — Pope’s first class in Lexington with a short runway to work with following his late move from BYU. Top-35 prospect Collin Chandler followed him from Provo coming off his two-year mission while Travis Perry and Trent Noah stayed home as local top-150 kids and KHSAA legends.

2025 was much better on paper, headlined by top-30 signees Jasper Johnson and Malachi Moreno, plus another four-star in Braydon Hawthorne, who wound up redshirting in year one. Andrija Jelavic, who finished the season as a starter, is also included in that class as an international newcomer. In one of the best freshman classes in recent memory, though, the Wildcats missing out on the true gems received serious backlash, especially when considering the total roster cost.

The response in 2026 has not gone as hoped, either. Out of 22 reported scholarship offers, the Wildcats didn’t sign anyone in the early period, then missed on some of the top targets going into the spring — No. 1 prospect Tyran Stokes seen as the final Hail Mary throw, despite momentum swinging back toward Kansas. He remains available, but pulling that off is easier said than done, and the criticism wasn’t going away until Pope could get that monkey off his back with a commitment.

Insert Williams, who broke the cold streak as the first in the class, giving the Wildcats a strong depth piece to work with as Pope continues fighting for his big fish.

Immediately addressing point guard depth issues

Don’t minimize the depth portion of that, either — it was one of the bigger talking points of the 2025-26 season, after all.

Pope lost four-star signee Acaden Lewis last spring and replaced him with Florida transfer Denzel Aberdeen out of the portal to pair with Jaland Lowe, widely seen as a home run addition at the time — assuming the Pittsburgh transfer stayed healthy. When Lowe went down with his season-ending shoulder injury, though, Aberdeen was left as the lone on-ball option for the Wildcats, a role he took over admirably after finding his footing in SEC play. Behind him, though, was a massive question mark, with Jasper Johnson forced to play out of position and ball pressure a serious issue until the very end.

Kentucky will still have to figure out the starting job, whether that be Lowe returning for his redshirt junior campaign or finding another star in the portal, but Williams is coming in well aware of his role as the backup point guard. That’s a break-in-case-of-emergency piece Pope could have desperately used and appreciated this past season as injuries ravaged the roster.

A potential diamond in the rough

Freshmen have dominated the college basketball landscape this season, but they haven’t all been top-10 recruits. Keaton Wagler has Illinois in the Elite Eight, despite coming in as a three-star ranked No. 179 in the country. Stanford’s Ebuka Okorie was ranked even lower at No. 227 overall, but emerged as a top-10 scorer in the country (22.8 PPG).

Could Williams be Kentucky’s under-the-radar talent with star potential?

He averaged 15.1 points, 5.3 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals per outing as a senior at Tennessee Collegiate while finishing with 60/41/89 splits. Williams thrived on Puma’s PRO16 circuit, as well, considered a ‘breakout’ candidate with feel and elite shot-making.

“He plays a game where you can see he has been around the game a lot,” Rivals’ Jamie Shaw said of the newest Wildcat following the CIBA Fall Showcase in October. “However, it was his consistent aggression, but also the control, that really brought the production.”

Mo Williams joins La Familia

How about some added NBA flavor for Pope in Lexington? Williams’ father is a familiar face for basketball diehards, Mo Williams playing 13 seasons in the league for seven different franchises — most notably as LeBron James’ co-star in the backcourt with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was an All-Star in 2008-09, helping lead the Cavs to the Eastern Conference Finals, averaging 17.8 points and 4.1 assists in 81 games played.

Williams would go on to score 10,759 career points with 3,990 assists, 2,264 rebounds and 721 steals in 818 games played, suiting up for the Utah Jazz, Milwaukee Bucks, Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Charlotte Hornets. After calling it a career on the hardwood, he got into coaching, starting at Alabama State (2020-22), followed by a four-year stint at Jackson State (2022-26) with a combined record of 69-109.

You may remember Pope and the Wildcats hosted Williams and the Tigers back on November 22, 2024 — a 108-59 win for Kentucky.

“Mo clearly, come on, he’s one of the best basketball guys and ambassadors to this game ever,” Pope said that night.

“It is great to be here. The crowd was absolutely tremendous,” Williams added. “Sad to say, I am now 1-1 here at Rupp Arena — I won here as a player with Alabama, and now I’m kind of down about that one-game sting. So hopefully [Pope] will play [us] again next year — give me another opportunity. But I’m proud of our guys.”

Jackson State did not get that follow-up trip to Lexington, but Pope did Williams one better by offering his son a scholarship and bringing him on as a Wildcat. Maybe his old man can follow along and join the staff in Lexington? There is officially an open spot following Jason Hart’s departure, after all.