WHAT A START! Kentucky leads Arkansas at halftime -- and it's getting chippy

Kentucky may have cooled off slightly, but goodness, what a start it was here at Bud Walton Arena. The Cats jumped out to a 10-11 shooting start for a blistering 91 percent from the field, helping push ahead by as many as 13 (26-13) at the 12:02 mark. All of those slow starts this season were saved up for this red-hot opening couple of segments in Fayetteville — right when they needed it most.

The dust settled with the good guys shooting 48.6 percent from the field, 45.5 percent from three and 60 percent at the line compared to 45/13/67 splits for the Hogs. Otega Oweh leads Kentucky with 10 points, followed by Denzel Aberdeen and Collin Chandler with eight apiece, plus another five from Andrija Jelavic and four from Brandon Garrison. Oh, and how about Trent Noah? He’s added three points and a team-leading five rebounds at the break, too.

As for the red and white, Trevon Brazile and Billy Richmond lead the way with nine points each, followed by Darius Acuff with five — albeit on 2-10 shooting. Gotta find a way to keep him cold, which is easier said than done.

The biggest differences? A plus-12 from three (five makes to one) and a plus-five on the glass. That’ll do.

One thing you can feel pretty good about? The chippiness isn’t going anywhere. Oweh and Richmond earned double-technicals for a dust-up that got both coaching staffs on the floor, and I have a feeling we’ll see one or two more here in the second half — these two teams do not like each other.

It’s getting chippy here at BWA… pic.twitter.com/CPTcYDT76L — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) February 1, 2026

Kentucky put itself in a position to win the game. Now it needs to win the game.

Take a look at the full box score:

20 minutes away.