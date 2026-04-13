What Ayanna Patterson's commitment means for Kentucky WBB

Kentucky women’s basketball made its first transfer portal splash on Sunday as Kenny Brooks reeled in former UConn forward Ayanna Patterson. The 6-foot-2 rising redshirt junior was the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2022 SportsCenter NEXT 100 rankings and can make an immediate impact in Lexington.

Here is what Patterson’s commitment to Kentucky means for the program moving forward.

Kentucky adds player from team with some Final Four experience

When you land a UConn transfer, one of the main things you are adding to your team is some Final Four experience. Patterson has battled some injuries since arriving on the scene in Storrs, but has been on some UConn teams that have made it to the Final Four and won the national championship in 2025.

Patterson herself hasn’t logged any Final Four minutes — UConn didn’t make it there in 2022-23 and she didn’t see the floor in their loss to South Carolina in this year’s Final Four — but has seen what it takes to get to that point. Having some experience being in those environments can go a long way.

Patterson brings elite athleticism and talent (She can dunk!)

As a player, Patterson is quite the athletic specimen. Even at just 6-foot-2, the former five-star recruit has been throwing dunks down since her high school days. Of course, being a former top five recruit, Patterson has a lot of raw, God-given talent, and her athletic ability is a clear sign of that.

Kentucky transfer commit Ayanna Patterson can dunk!!



Former 5⭐️ recruit with some 5⭐️ athleticism pic.twitter.com/DLPdZ2FU9p — Phoenix Stevens (@PStevensKSR) April 12, 2026

Patterson was originally recruited to UConn to be a big part of their championship core. Geno Auriemma brought in two top five prospects that year with Ice Brady being the other, but neither could really get things going due to injuries. However, after being healthy this past season, maybe a fresh start and some more playing time could be just what Patterson needs.

Some transfer portal momentum could be building

Of course, Patterson marks the first transfer portal commitment of this offseason, and this could be the start of a number of commitments for Brooks’ program. There are several needs for Kentucky’s roster still, but Patterson is certainly a great start. It’s hard to speculate if Patterson should be a projected starter or not because the roster will more than likely look very different in a few weeks.

Other than Clara Strack, Patterson is currently the only frontcourt player on the 2026-27 roster. It’ll be imperative that the staff can use Patterson’s commitment to start stacking them. If Kentucky is truly going to take that next step and compete for an SEC Championship and contend for a Final Four, then Patterson needs to be the first domino of several to fall in favor of the Cats.

Want more Kentucky WBB Transfer Portal Coverage? Join KSR+

If you’ve ever been curious about KSR+, our premium sister site, now is the time to try it out. We’re doubling down our efforts to bring you bonus coverage of the Cats and the intel and analysis you can’t get anywhere else. Subscribe now for an inside look at a pivotal offseason for Kenny Brooks and the Kentucky women’s basketball program, along with access to KSBoard and House of Blue, the most vibrant message board communities in BBN. Join the club right now for 50% off an annual subscription.