What can Kam Williams bring to the table if he pulls off in-season return? 'It's going to be a huge boon for us.'

Things are trending in the right direction for an in-season return for Kam Williams, breaking his foot in Kentucky’s 85-80 win over Texas on January 21 and progressing at a rate that aligned with early optimism post-surgery. His father, Greg Williams Sr., told KSR shortly after the injury that the sophomore wing ‘still has a chance to play again this year’ — initially seen as ambitious, but technically possible, according to team doctors.

At the time, Williams Sr. had visions of Willis Reed in Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals, watching the Tulane transfer unleash his inner New York Knick by running out of the tunnel against all odds to help lead the Wildcats to banner No. 9 wearing the blue and white.

It didn’t have to be much, but whatever he could do to help on the floor, as long as it pushed Kentucky across the finish line.

“Being able to give you a few minutes and say, ‘Hey, I don’t know if I can give you 18 to 25, but I can give you a solid five to nine and knock down a shot and defend, you know?'” Williams Sr. said at the time.

Was that a hopeful father looking for reasons to stay optimistic or a message to his son to keep his chin up amid tough circumstances, watching the game he loves more than anything ripped away? Mark Pope confirmed that optimism after Williams’ surgery, saying ‘there’s maybe an outside, outside, outside chance that Kam could rejoin us at some point in the season.’

He doubled down on that confidence last week, saying that while ‘the timeline is tight,’ there is a ‘real chance that, at some point, if we extend the season out long enough, that he can come back and help us.’

This week, Pope took it a step further, adding that Williams was officially ‘out of his boot’ and already getting shots up at the Joe Craft Center — even if they’re just glorified layups at this point.

“He’s still a ways away, there are still a lot of question marks with how fast we can go, but man, he’s anxious to kind of jump back in this,” he said.

The second-year Kentucky coach met with the media on Thursday to preview the Vanderbilt matchup with just three regular season games to go for the Wildcats and five total games promised this point forward, assuming they’re a lock to make the NCAA Tournament, as projected. There, KSR asked Pope to play along with Williams Sr.’s dream of a Willis Reed moment for his son this postseason, returning from a broken foot to help his team make a run.

What would that look like, exactly? What should be expected of him if he’s able to pull off the unthinkable? Where would he fit in as a seven-time starter for these Cats, someone who was finally finding his groove to start SEC play?

Pope confirmed there was absolutely a role waiting for him as soon as he’s ready to give it a go — and he can make a massive impact, no matter how many minutes he’s able to play. There’s deep trust there and he’d let the 6-8 wing pick up right where he left off as a versatile shot-maker and do-it-all threat.

“Well, you know, he grew through the course of the season into one of our most reliable people,” he told KSR. “One of the guys — as a coach, you’re blessed when there’s a guy you just kind of leave on the court. You forget he’s even out there, because there are no issues arising when he’s out there. And we’re in desperate need of minute help to kind of relieve some of the minute pressure on our guys, and he brings an incredible skillset.”

Now, he likes the guys he has out there now, so there is no pressure on Williams to rush his way back and risk reinjury — long-term health is priority No. 1, obviously.

If he can do it, though, there is real space to help, whether he can play one second or 40 minutes.

“He’s grown so much throughout the season. If he comes back, it’s going to be a huge boon for us. If not, then we’ll find a way to make it work, because we have the pieces that we need.”