What the international scouts have to say about Nikola Kusturica's game

Nikola Kusturica is a new name to watch for the Big Blue Nation. But just how good is the 6-foot-8 Serbian wing? Scouts across the world have been closely watching the 17-year-old develop over the years. They see a star in the making.

Kusturica’s name first surfaced late last week when KSR’s Jack Pilgrim broke news of Kentucky’s interest. The likes of Gonzaga, UCLA, and other big-name programs are also in the mix, but as of Tuesday night, the Wildcats began to establish themselves as one of the frontrunners, if not the overall favorite to land Kusturica. He’s a prospect who will have to play two years of college ball (beginning with the 2026-27 season) before entering the 2028 NBA Draft.

And by all accounts, he’s on pace to be one of the top players selected in that draft, in large part due to his MVP performance at the 2025 FIBA U16 EuroBasket last summer. Scouts point to his length, skill, and overall versatility at such a young age as reasons to believe he’s a future star.

Below are a handful of recent scouting reports on Kusturica from some of the top international scouts around.

“Promising, projectable frame at 6’8” with long limbs, big hands, and huge feet — looks like he’ll have a phenomenal physical profile in a few years’ time,” Jon Chepkevich of Draft Express wrote in May. “Last summer’s FIBA U16 EuroBasket MVP is maintaining an encouraging developmental trajectory, looking like one of Europe’s best NBA prospects regardless of age.”

“Kusturica is a projected top 5 player in the class of 2027 and could end up being a transformative prospect to add to a roster and develop for two years,” wrote international scout Alec Kichian last week. “On the same caliber if not better than his teammate Joaquim Boumtje-Boumtje (committed to Duke). Top tier prospect born in 2009.”

“Kusturica’s blend of length, versatility, shot making and ball-skills are among one of the best at his age,” said international scout Arman Jovic in May. “Has a very high motor, and has been a very sound rebounder despite having a slender frame, offers some fun playmaking and defensive flashes right now.”

“Standing at 6’9 with good athleticism it helps Kusturica provide a ton of versatility on the court with his ability to play and defend multiple positions on the court offensively and on the defensive end,” KJ Scouting wrote in December. “Kusturica is a skilled driver and creator who can create for himself at the rim or from three. He shot an impressive 42% on off the dribble threes in U16 and was a standout finisher who shot 65% on high usage.” “Kusturica’s ability to move and create for his height helped him be a top PNR standout as well where he finished in the 92nd percentile, it also helped him be one of the best players in transition. Kusturica has the ability to find his teammates as well using his court vision and his ability to create for himself to create looks for his teammates. There’s not many players Kusturica‘s age and height with his mix of fluidity, versatility, finishing, creation, shooting and passing, and he’s one of the most talented incoming future prospects.”

“It’s still early, but with the unique combination of size, multi-level scoring ability and defensive productivity he has shown at the FIBA U16 EuroBasket,” FIBA’s Ignacio Rissotto said in August. ‘It’s hard not to envision a very productive career for the Serbian national team and, eventually, the NBA on Kusurica’s path.

If there’s one thing Kusturica is currently lacking with his game, it’s consistent three-point shooting. But he’s a high-level shot-maker inside the arc and does just about everything else at an above-average grade. He’s expected to lead Serbia on a deep run in the FIBA U17 World Cup, which goes from June 27 to July 5 in Turkey.