What Jayden McClain's commitment means for Kentucky WBB

Kentucky women’s basketball got a head start in the 2029 recruiting class when in-state center Jayden McClain announced her commitment to the program on July 2. Assuming she does eventually sign with the Wildcats in a couple of years, her commitment could be massive for the future of Kenny Brooks‘ program.

Getting the class started with the No. 2 center in the nation

For starters, not only did Brooks just land the top prospect in the Bluegrass State, but one of the best players in the nation as well. According to ESPN, McClain is the No. 12 overall recruit and No. 2 center in the 2029 class. The 6-foot-6 Ryle (KY) standout ranks as a four-star right now, but at her pace, she’ll be a five-star by signing day.

Center recruits are hard to come by generally, and that has been the case for Kentucky as well, even under Brooks. He was fortunate enough to bring Clara Strack over from Virginia Tech, but his only high school commitment at the center position thus far at Kentucky was Clara Silva, who bolted to TCU following her freshman season in 2024-25. Even then, she was an international prospect and wasn’t featured on any recruiting rankings.

Depending on what recruiting service you use — obviously, we’ll always prefer Rivals’ rankings — McClain is also the highest-ranked in-state commit in the history of the program as well. They’ve had higher-ranked commits in general, but not from the state of Kentucky. Makayla Epps previously held that title as the No. 37 prospect in the 2013 class (ESPN).

Can Kentucky go 2/2 on top 25 in-state prospects?

The girls’ basketball talent in the Bluegrass took a bit of a dip from the 2025 class when Leah Macy (Notre Dame), ZaKiyah Johnson (LSU) and Ciara Byars (Michigan) were among the best players in the nation. But that picks up again with the 2029 class.

Kentucky has already secured the state’s top prospect in McClain, but they could take it a step further and go get the No. 24 player in the country too in the 2029 class. That player is Charlotte McCurry, who Kentucky offered earlier in the summer.

The staff has already had her in for a visit, and based on McCurry’s conversation with KSR, the interest is mutual between her and Kentucky. If Brooks can get the 6-foot guard to pair alongside McClain, that would be one of the best freshman one-two punches in the country in 2029 — and both would be from the Bluegrass.

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